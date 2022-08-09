WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — The remains of a Wiregrass man last seen in June have been found in a small Houston County town.

On Monday morning, an unnamed person found what appeared to be a human bone on the corner of Highway 84 and Highway 123 behind the Marathon gas station in Wicksburg.

After seeing the bone, the person flagged down a state trooper who was nearby who then contacted Houston County investigators. The Houston Sheriff’s Office then identified the remains as Rikki Jason Williams.

Additional photo of Rikki Williams (Houston County Sheriff’s Office)

Williams was known to have diabetes-related health issues and various mental conditions he received from a previous crash, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected at this time. Stay with WDHN for updates.