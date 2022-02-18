MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department announced that Abbott issued a recall for some of their infant and child formulas. Those who receive Similac using WIC may be at risk of having contaminated products.

Abbott is recalling their products after four infants were reported with infections. The Food and Drug Administration said one infection may have contributed to a child’s death.

“These complaints include three reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one report of Salmonella Newport infection in infants. All four cases related to these complaints were hospitalized and Cronobacter may have contributed to a death in one case.” From the US. Food & Drug Administration

The products that were contaminated came from the Sturgis facility, which distributes products to Canada and the US.

If you have any of the following products, check to see if containers have been contaminated:

Similac Alimentum Powder

Elecare Infant Powder

Elecare Junior Powder

Similac powdered products

Recalled formula products





If you believe your formula is contaminated, call your doctor or local WIC office to find an alternative formula. If you use similar, but are not on WIC, you can request a refund or replacement by visiting the Similac website. To view the site, click here.