BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Butler County man after he was found safe in Arkansas Friday afternoon. He was discovered by law enforcement after a citizen report. He was transported to a hospital to be medically evaluated and will soon be reunited with his family.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), they received a request from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to issue a statewide alert on Tuesday, June 28, for a 71-year-old man from Towanda.

The man left his home in Towanda on Monday, June 20, en route to Anniston, Alabama, to visit family. He never made it.

While traveling, he contacted his family and informed them that he got turned around in the Fort Worth, Texas, area. His family suggested that he turn back around and head back to Kansas, yet he never arrived.

On Thursday, June 23, his vehicle was spotted via a license plate reader in Williamson County, Texas. One of his daughters contacted him via telephone on Sunday, June 26. He believed that he was in the Dallas, Texas, area.

He has suffered a previous stroke and high blood pressure, and the family indicates he has shown signs of dementia.