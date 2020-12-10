Sign error reads, ‘Stripping Crews on 181’

(WKRG) — Unsuspecting drivers may be surprised if traveling on the Eastern Shore as their sight is sure to be set on a sign that reads, “Stripping Crews on 181.”
But no worries, the sign is definitely an error. So, crews will keep their clothes on and continue work as planned in that area.
However, to those slightly disappointed… sorry.
