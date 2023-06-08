ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Canadian wildfires have many living in the northern part of the country struggling to go about their day-to-day lives as thick smoke blankets the sky with an eerie haze.

But it’s not just the visibility that’s an issue; hazardous air quality is now a major concern for those living across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Wildfires are blazing across nearly every Canadian province and territory.

Conditions are expected to improve in the coming days, however, anyone with sensitivities to air pollution or ozone levels is encouraged to keep an eye on the level of air quality where they live.

Thankfully, there’s an easy way to do that. Airnow.gov allows you to input your zip code to see the most recent data for air quality levels, with data updated twice every hour.

Conditions for much of the Tennessee Valley sat in moderate conditions as of Thursday morning,

Meteorologists say much of the smoke is expected to stay north of Alabama, though our conditions won’t exactly be clear and clean for the next few days as the haze continues to make its way east.

Federal government officials, according to Reuters, say modeling shows an increased risk of wildfires across most of Canada through August.

You can stay updated with the latest information on the wildfires by checking out the interactive map here.