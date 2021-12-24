Sheriff’s Office: Two killed, including 14-year-old, in apparent murder-suicide

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. — A 14-year-old boy and an adult man were killed on Friday in Meridianville’s Bermuda Lakes subdivision.

In a news conference, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victims were both dead from gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies say they responded to a call from a 16-year-old around 11:30 a.m. on a possible domestic situation, with the girl saying she heard gunshots. Upon entering the house, deputies found the two deceased victims.

Both victims remain unidentified as authorities work to notify family members.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories