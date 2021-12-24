Sheriff’s Office: Two killed, including 14-year-old, in apparent murder-suicide

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. — A 14-year-old boy and an adult man were killed on Friday in Meridianville’s Bermuda Lakes subdivision.

In a news conference, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victims were both dead from gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide.

Chief Deputies Bates & Houk met with members of the media this afternoon to provide details and answer questions regarding a murder/suicide that occurred on Bermuda Lakes Drive this morning. Out of respect for the families, the identities of those involved are being withheld. pic.twitter.com/WzJtEvYRaV — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) December 24, 2021

Ongoing investigation here in Meridianville. Not many details available yet.

Nearby neighbors tell me this was a family home, multiple children.



MCSO Public Info. Officer to give an update in next few minutes @whnt pic.twitter.com/760itXRTnD — Dallas Parker (@ParkerReports) December 24, 2021

Deputies say they responded to a call from a 16-year-old around 11:30 a.m. on a possible domestic situation, with the girl saying she heard gunshots. Upon entering the house, deputies found the two deceased victims.

Both victims remain unidentified as authorities work to notify family members.