Sheriff’s Office: Two killed, including 14-year-old, in apparent murder-suicide

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. — A 14-year-old boy and an adult man were killed on Friday in Meridianville’s Bermuda Lakes subdivision.
In a news conference, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victims were both dead from gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide.
Deputies say they responded to a call from a 16-year-old around 11:30 a.m. on a possible domestic situation, with the girl saying she heard gunshots. Upon entering the house, deputies found the two deceased victims.
Both victims remain unidentified as authorities work to notify family members.