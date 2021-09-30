Sheriff’s Office investigating after student allegedly gives out THC-laced gummies at Russell County High School

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after students at Russell County ate candy possibly containing Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

According to Russell County Sheriff Health Taylor, on Sept 30, 2021, less than five Russell County High School students ingested candy that allegedly contained THC.

Taylor says the students, all juveniles, were given the gummies by another juvenile student.

Those who ate the gummies were treated by paramedics at the school and released.

The case is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.