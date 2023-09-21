BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A brawl at Beauregard High School Wednesday morning is under investigation after an altercation involving multiple students erupted on campus.

Investigators say a teacher at the school was struck by one of the students involved. Additionally, as a deputy attempted to protect a student from being attacked, detectives say the deputy was kicked and struck by students participating in the altercation.

Sheriff Jones says in an effort to restore order and quell the escalating violence, a deputy deployed pepper spray. This resulted in some students being exposed to the irritant.

Law enforcement and school officials have initiated interviews with the students involved to piece together the events. Fortunately, there have been no reports of serious injuries to any students.

Sheriff Jones says the safety and well-being of students and staff remain a top priority for Beauregard High School and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.