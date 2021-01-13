Shelby County 14-year-old reported missing, last seen in Leeds area

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a teen who was reported missing Wednesday.
According to SCSO, 14-year-old Cameron Pail Daffron was last seen in the Leeds area and may also be in the Pell City area at this time.
He is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He frequently wears a green and orange Miami Dolphins toboggan.
If you have any information on Daffron’s whereabouts, contact SCSO 205-670-6173 or 205-670-6000.
