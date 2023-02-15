ALABAMA (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Thursday afternoon into the night. So are schools along the Gulf Coast.

Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. Check back for updates.

All Clarke County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

“This early dismissal is due to the severe weather and upon the recommendation from the Clarke County EMA Director.”

Thomasville City Schools

Thomasville City Schools will dismiss early. Thomasville Elementary will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. and Thomasville Middle and High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m..

Monroe County Schools

All Monroe County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m..

All after school activities have also been cancelled.