Several north Alabama teachers are finalists for the Alabama Teacher of the Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State Department of Education announced 16 finalists for Alabama Teacher Of the Year this week.
Each of these teachers excels in the classroom and inspires students. The 16 finalists were chosen from a group of 138 highly skilled educators who submitted official applications.
North Alabama Finalists
Mashell Wehn
Arab City School System–Arab High School
District VI Secondary Teacher of the Year
Rachel Graves
Florence City School System–Weeden Elementary School
District VII Elementary Teacher of the Year
Candilyn Renee Holt
Limestone County School System–Elkmont School
District VIII Elementary Teacher of the Year
Kierstan Bell
Huntsville City School System–Hampton Cove Middle School
District VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year
Other Finalists
Julie Matranga Neidhardt
Mobile County School System-Hutchens Elementary School
District I Elementary Teacher of the Year
Krista N. Marcum
Gulf Shores City School System-Gulf Shores High School
District I Secondary Teacher of the Year
Sherlita Gilchrist
Phenix City School System–Phenix City Virtual Learning Academy
District II Elementary Teacher of the Year
Kimberly Johnson
Auburn City School System–Auburn Junior High School
District II Secondary Teacher of the Year
Allison C. Phelps
Homewood City School System–Shades Cahaba Elementary School
District III Elementary Teacher of the Year
Pamela McClendon
Hoover City School System–Riverchase Career Connection Center
District III Secondary Teacher of the Year
Sabrina Wright
Birmingham City School System–Sun Valley Elementary School
District IV Elementary Teacher of the Year
Leah Hughes
Tuscaloosa County School System–Hillcrest High School
District IV Secondary Teacher of the Year
Catherine B. Jackson
Pike County School System–Banks School
District V Elementary Teacher of the Year
Lilian U. Zekeri
Macon County School System–Tuskegee Institute Middle School
District V Secondary Teacher of the Year
Megan Kreitlein
Pell City School System–Eden Elementary School
District VI Elementary Teacher of the Year
Jeff Schrupp
Trussville City School System–Hewitt-Trussville High School
District VII Secondary Teacher of the Year
What’s Next
This pool of 16 finalists will be narrowed down to the top four. Then the 2021-2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year will be officially announced by the Alabama State Board of Education at the board meeting in August.
The Teacher of the Year will spend the majority of the school year serving as a full-time ambassador for education and teaching profession. That person will also present workshops to various groups.
Alabama’s Teacher of the Year is automatically a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year.