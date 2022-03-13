WAVERLY, Ala. (WRBL) – A young girl has died after a fire at a Waverly home early Sunday morning. Her death and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The victim has been identified as seven-year-old Victoria Frazier. She was pronounced dead at 5:45 Sunday morning, March 13, by Lee County assistant coroner Gene Manning where the fire took place at a home along Lee Road 453 in Waverly, Alabama.

Farmville Fire, Southwest Fire, and Auburn Fire responded to the fire. There were four relatives inside the home during the fire; all were able to escape expect for Frazier.

The child’s body is being transported to the Alabama Department of Forensics Montgomery for a post mortem exam.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Lee County Coroner’s Office are investigating.