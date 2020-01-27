UPDATE: Several dead, others missing following fire at Alabama boat dock

Alabama News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) – Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus says multiple fatalities in Alabama boat dock fire; number of dead not confirmed.

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) – A fire chief in Alabama says 7 people are hospitalized and 7 others are missing after a fire destroyed at least 35 boats docked at a county park. News outlets report the fire broke out early Monday at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro. Fire Chief Gene Mecklaus says most of the vessels were houseboats. The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says in a tweet that firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories