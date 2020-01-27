UPDATE: Several dead, others missing following fire at Alabama boat dock

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, giving a recent campaign speech to a suburban Republican club, recalled his 2016 decision to endorse then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at a time when many party members were uncertain about the bellicose outsider.

“'Jeff, are you sure?'" he said, recalling questions he got at the time. “But let me ask you: Was I right?” Sessions asked the Mid Alabama Republican Club, which responded with loud applause and cheers.