Sessions slips slightly in new poll; Byrne overtakes Tuberville

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A new internal poll conducted for the Jeff Sessions for Senate campaign by On Message shows the candidate slipping by one percentage point, while Rep. Bradley Byrne gained to overtake former Auburn Coach Tommy Tuberville.

The new poll of 700 likely Republican Voters shows Sessions with 43% compared to 44% in a previous poll from December.

It also shows Rep. Byrne at 22% a surge of 7 points. In the previous poll, Byrne was at 14%. While the race seems neck and neck between Byrne and Tuberville, who is at 21%, the surge for Byrne is significant for the prospect of a runoff.

The poll was conducted between January 13-15.

The Republican primary is March 3rd.

The poll was first reported by Breitbart News on Monday.

