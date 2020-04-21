Sessions says Trump following his idea on immigration ban

FILE – In this March 3, 2020, file photo Jeff Sessions talks with the media after voting in Alabama’s primary election in Mobile, Ala. President Donald Trump’s campaign sent a letter demanding his former attorney general Sessions stop tying himself to Trump in campaign materials. The letter by The March 31 letter sent by Michael S. Glassner, chief operating officer of Donald J. Trump for President, accused Sessions of attempting to misleadingly promote connections to Trump. The Trump campaign reiterated their support for Tommy Tuberville in the GOP runoff. The Sessions camp said Thursday, April 2, 2020, that Alabama voters will decide the race. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

(WKRG) – Jeff Sessions appears to be taking credit for President Trump’s plan to suspend immigration to the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic. Monday the President announced he will sign an executive order. Sessions says he touted such a plan last week.

“Last week, I announced on@TuckerCarlson’s show my plan to suspend immigration until Americans are back to work. It’s great news that @RealDonaldTrump is putting this into action!” Sessions said in a tweet late Monday.

Last week, Sessions appeared on Tucker carlson Tonight on Fox News and called for an immediate halt on immigration in order to ensure unemployed Americans get jobs when the economy starts to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We have about 1.4 million people that come to this country every year to take jobs,” Sessions said.

“We just announced today 5 million more people on the unemployment roll. 22 million now . There is no doubt it is in the interest of the United States of America to make sure that we get every one of those unemployed Americans the jobs first,”

President Trump has endorsed Sessions’ opponent Tommy Tuberville in the July Republican Run Off Election. Earlier this month, Trump’s campaign sent a letter to Sessions demanding that he stop using the President’s name in his campaign statements and materials.

Sessions served as U.S. Attorney General under Trump, but drew the wrath of the President when he recused himself from the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.