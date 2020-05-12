Sessions focuses on China in effort to beat Tuberville

Cornonavirus is just one of many problems involving China, Sessions says

With opponent Tommy Tuberville gaining the endorsement of President Trump, Jeff Sessions is focusing his campaign on an issue that’s certainly picked up steam since the coronavirus outbreak.

“China has misbehaved,” the former U.S. Attorney General told News 5.

China has become the focus of Sessions in his efforts to regain his U.S. Senate seat. He says a massive investigation is needed into how China has handled the coronavirus outbreak.

“Eight senators are calling for that,” Sessions said. Leaders in England and Australia are calling for a major investigation. We need to have an investigation along the lines of a Pearl Harbor investigation.”

Sessions says he supports President Trump cutting funds to the World Health Organization.

“The World Health Organization is just a shill for China,” he said. “They protected them. Are you a political organization or are you willing to defend and protect the health of the world? That’s what your duty is, not to protect China.”

Sessions says his disdain for China extends beyond, and pre-dates, the COVID-19 pandemic. He says he’s no Johnny-come-lately criticizing China, which he calls the greatest long term threat to the United States.

“It’s a communist nation that lies to its own people and lies to the world,” Sessions said. “They have to be held to account.”

The first step, Sessions says is to shift U.S. trade policy away from China. He says low cost goods can easily be manufactured elsewhere.

“Why do we have to buy from China? Why not buy from South Korea, Japan, India, Bangladesh, even Vietnam?”

Last week while campaigning in Bayou La Batre, opponent Tuberville criticized Sessions for supporting trade agreements favorable to China in the late 1990’s. Sessions says that’s old news and he hopes his focus on China can help overcome Tuberville’s endorsement from President Trump.

“The people of Alabama are going to decide this race,” Sessions said. “They can vote for President Trump, and they will, and they can vote for me too.”

In the March 3rd primary, Tuberville got 33% of the Republican votes and Sessions got 32%. The runoff election is July 14.

