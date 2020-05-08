Sessions backs decision to drop case against Michael Flynn

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he agrees with current U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s decision to drop the case against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 of lying to the F.B.I. about his contact with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but had successfully delayed sentencing for three years and later tried to withdraw his guilty plea.

“I don’t feel good about the way they handled that,” Sessions told News 5 Thursday. “I think it was unfair in that they caught him and they sort of set him up. As an agent said ‘do we want the truth or do we want to catch him in a lie so we could prosecute him?'”

Sessions says he got to know Flynn while working in the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and described him as a “good guy.”

President Trump Thursday called those involved in the prosecution of Flynn, “human scum.”

Trump fired Sessions as Attorney General. Sessions is now running to regain his U.S. Senate seat. He faces former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in Alabama’s July 14 run off election.

