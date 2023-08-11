(WDHN) — On Friday, a state lawmaker stricken with a life-threatening health issue last month in South Korea is expected to be flown home.

Last month, Senator Tim Melson of Florence was part of a state delegation visiting South Korea when he suffered cardiac arrest.

State Senator Donnie Chesteen who represents western Houston and Geneva counties was on the trip and says it was a very scary situation.

This week, Senator Melson was released from the ICU in a Seoul Hospital and will be flown to Birmingham tomorrow. He will then be brought to the University of Alabama at Birming Hospital.

“Let me just say the quality of care that Senator Melson received after this incident was incredible. The hospital where he was transported first in Seoul did a remarkable job and getting him stable enough to get him to another great institution in Seoul where he received excellent care,” says Senator Chesteen

In his phone conversation with Senator Melson last weekend, Senator Chesteen says his colleague is expecting a long rehabilitation from the cardiac arrest.