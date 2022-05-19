MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — All three frontrunners in Alabama’s Republican Senate race predict they will advance to a runoff after next week’s primary.

A new poll from WKRG News 5’s parent company Nexstar Broadcasting shows a tight race, with Katie Britt favored by 32-percent of Republican voters, Mike Durant by 26-percent, and Mo Brooks by 25-percent. 14-percent of voters are undecided.

“An election is like a roller coaster ride,” said Brooks. “You’re going to be up and down, up and down, every day.”

Right now, Brooks’ roller coaster car is going up.

According to the new poll, he has doubled his support in the last six weeks and is now back in the thick of the battle.

He credits the rise to his political experience.

“I have experience on my side and I have a track record on my side,” Brooks said.

Katie Britt has not held public office, but that has not kept her from gaining support over the last month. In fact, she says, that could be why she is now at the front of the pack.

“People are responding to the message of our campaign which is people want new blood,” she said. “Momentum continues to build. Polls have us surging. That’s because people are responding to our message.”

Mike Durant has fallen in the polls, down seven points from a similar Nexstar poll taken six weeks ago, but is still in second place. Durant blames his decline on negative attack ads launched against him once he was seen as the frontrunner.

“If you look at four weeks ago when the truth was being told about who I am as a candidate, I had a double-digit lead,” Durant said. “Once the lies all started, it had an effect.”

Analysts believe Durant may have lost momentum by not doing as much face-to-face campaigning as his opponents.

“Mike Durant has shown no signs of grassroots organizing, no attempt to get around the state, it’s all paid media,” said Mobile-based national political writer Quin Hillyer.

Durant, however, remains in the thick of a race that someone will lead after Tuesday, but not win outright.

“The U.S. Senate race is going to a runoff,” said Jon Gray, a political consultant with Mobile-based Strategy Research. “So, no one’s winning, and we’ll see round two in the month of June.”

Getting to that two-person runoff is the goal of the three candidates.

With 14-percent of Republicans still undecided, the candidates will be campaigning hard through the final weekend. All are confident of a positive result on Tuesday.

“If we get our message out, we win,” said Brooks.

“We’re excited about what next week holds,” said Britt.

“We’re confident we’re going to make the runoff,” said Durant.

If no candidate gets a majority of votes, the top two vote-getters will meet in the runoff election on June 21.

The candidates are vying for the Senate seat held for the last 36 years by the retiring Richard Shelby.

Britt, an Enterprise native, once served as Shelby’s Chief of Staff. Durant is a former military helicopter pilot and tech business owner in Huntsville.

Brooks has represented northeast Alabama in the U.S. House since 2011.