Senate candidates’ internal polling provides vastly different results

Tuberville and Sessions campaigns both release internal polling numbers

The upcoming Republican Run Off Election for U.S. Senate is neck-and-neck.

Or, Tommy Tuberville has a huge lead over Jeff Sessions.

It depends on which poll released Tuesday that you believe.

Both candidates announced the results of internal polling. Tuberville’s poll has him with a double digit lead, while Sessions’ poll shows the race is a dead heat.

Tuberville’s poll was conducted by Moore Information Group. It shows him leading Sessions 49-percent to 38-percent, with 12-percent undecided.

Sessions’ poll was conducted by OnMessage Inc. It shows both candidates favored by 45-percent of voters, with 10-percent undecided.

Last week, an independent poll had Tuberville leading by seven-percent.

Tuberville won the Primary last week with 33.4-percent of the vote. Sessions had 31.7-percent.

The winner of the Run Off on March 31, will take on Democratic incumbent Doug Jones in November.