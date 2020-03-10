Senate candidates’ internal polling provides vastly different results

Alabama News

Tuberville and Sessions campaigns both release internal polling numbers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The upcoming Republican Run Off Election for U.S. Senate is neck-and-neck.

Or, Tommy Tuberville has a huge lead over Jeff Sessions.

It depends on which poll released Tuesday that you believe.

Both candidates announced the results of internal polling. Tuberville’s poll has him with a double digit lead, while Sessions’ poll shows the race is a dead heat.

Tuberville’s poll was conducted by Moore Information Group. It shows him leading Sessions 49-percent to 38-percent, with 12-percent undecided.

Sessions’ poll was conducted by OnMessage Inc. It shows both candidates favored by 45-percent of voters, with 10-percent undecided.

Last week, an independent poll had Tuberville leading by seven-percent.

See the full Tuberville poll here.

See the whole Sessions poll here.

Tuberville won the Primary last week with 33.4-percent of the vote. Sessions had 31.7-percent.

The winner of the Run Off on March 31, will take on Democratic incumbent Doug Jones in November.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories