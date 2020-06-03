Senate candidate Jeff Sessions will visit areas in Baldwin County on Wednesday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Senate candidate Jeff Sessions will tour several areas across Baldwin County on Wednesday. Sessions will also meet with Baldwin County Sheriff Mack Hoss and District Attorney Bob Wilters. Sessions will also speak with local business owners impacted by COVID-19.

Today’s tour will go from Robertsdale to Bay Minette.

