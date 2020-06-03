BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Senate candidate Jeff Sessions will tour several areas across Baldwin County on Wednesday. Sessions will also meet with Baldwin County Sheriff Mack Hoss and District Attorney Bob Wilters. Sessions will also speak with local business owners impacted by COVID-19.
Today’s tour will go from Robertsdale to Bay Minette.
LATEST STORIES
- Newsfeed Now: Protests across America morning update – June 3, 2020
- Senate candidate Jeff Sessions will visit areas in Baldwin County on Wednesday
- Activists, police react to de-escalation near governor’s mansion
- COVID-19 has potential to spread during protests, marches, health experts warn
- More than 60 arrested after downtown Tampa protest, police say