Senate candidate Byrne releases first TV ad

|U.S. Senate candidate Bradley Byrne Tuesday released his first television
commercial which will begin appearing on stations across the state.
The ad emphasizes Byrne’s pro-Trump record.
According to the Byrne campaign, the ad was filmed at the Byrne farm innorth Baldwin County.
“The spot tells Bradley’s story as a leader who is fighting every day for
our Alabama values and to stop the Democrats impeachment sham,” saidByrne Campaign manager Seth Morrow.
Byrne, Lower Alabama’s congressman since 2013, faces former Senator
Jeff Sessions, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, former Alabama
Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, former Auburn football coach
Tommy Tuberville, and three others in the Republican primary March
2nd.
The verbatim of the ad: “Work hard. Right wrongs. Fear God. Those were
our values growing up here. I’ve fought for them ever since. I’ve helped put
corrupt politicians in prison. Stood tall to build the wall. And defended
innocent life. I won’t allow the Left to remove our President. I’ve spent my
life righting wrongs, and Washington is next. I’m Bradley Byrne, I’m
running for Senate, and I approve this message.”
