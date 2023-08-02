(WHNT) — District 1 Senator Tim Melson’s family has provided some updates on his condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest while on a state trip overseas.

On Wednesday, Sen. Melson’s son, Tyler Melson, confirmed in a Facebook update that Tim has been taken off of breathing support and is breathing well on his own. The senator is reportedly “alert and talking.”

Sen. Melson suffered a cardiac arrest in July, while he was a delegate on an ‘economic development trip’ in South Korea.

Sen. Melson represents District 1, which covers all of Lauderdale County, a portion of Limestone County and a small section of Madison County.

