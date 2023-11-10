BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sen. Merika Coleman announced her run for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District on Friday, joining a handful of other legislators vying for the seat.

Coleman, who currently represents Alabama’s District 19, is seeking the Democratic nomination in the newly revamped congressional district.

“Throughout my years of service, I’ve witnessed the power of unity, the strength in diversity, and the resilience of the human spirit. As we embark on this journey together, let’s amplify our shared values, break barriers, and build a future where every Alabamaian’s voice is not just heard but celebrated,” Coleman said in a press release. “Together, let’s write a new chapter of progress, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the ideals that make our nation great.”

Before her tenure in the Senate, she spent 20 years in the Alabama House of Representatives. Coleman’s notable legislative achievements include passing an amendment to remove racist language from the state constitution, advancing human trafficking legislation and championing the rights of survivors of child sex abuse.

Currently, the list of Alabama Democratic politicians who have announced bids for the congressional district race includes Coleman, Rep. Napoleon Bracy Jr. of Mobile, Rep. Anthony Daniels of Huntsville, Rep. Jeremy Gray of Opelika and Rep. Juandalynn Givan of Birmingham.