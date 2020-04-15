Sen. Jones: Cornoavirus shows need for Medicaid expansion

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2018 file photo, Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., smiles after a ceremonial swearing-in at the Capitol in Washington. Jones, who pulled off an upset victory in Alabama two years ago, is kicking off his reelection bid. Jones is holding a campaign kickoff in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Tuesday Senator Doug Jones held a digital press conference calling on Alabama and other states to expand Medicaid due to the coronavirus crisis.

“The health crisis caused by the spread of COVID-19 has revealed how urgent it is for states like Alabama to expand Medicaid,” said Jones. “We should be making it easier for folks to access the health care they need, especially in these unprecedented times.”

Alabama is one of 14 states that have not yet expanded Medicaid. If it were to, 377,000 Alabamians would gain coverage. Mississippi and Florida have also not expanded Medicaid.

In states that have opted out of Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, millions of people have found themselves both ineligible for Medicaid under its previous rules and too poor to qualify for the ACA’s subsidies that were designed to allow middle-class Americans to purchase health insurance.