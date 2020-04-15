Sen. Jones: Cornoavirus shows need for Medicaid expansion

Alabama News

Alabama one of 14 states where millions find themselves in health care coverage gap

Posted: / Updated:
Doug Jones

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2018 file photo, Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., smiles after a ceremonial swearing-in at the Capitol in Washington. Jones, who pulled off an upset victory in Alabama two years ago, is kicking off his reelection bid. Jones is holding a campaign kickoff in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Tuesday Senator Doug Jones held a digital press conference calling on Alabama and other states to expand Medicaid due to the coronavirus crisis.

“The health crisis caused by the spread of COVID-19 has revealed how urgent it is for states like Alabama to expand Medicaid,” said Jones. “We should be making it easier for folks to access the health care they need, especially in these unprecedented times.”

Alabama is one of 14 states that have not yet expanded Medicaid. If it were to, 377,000 Alabamians would gain coverage. Mississippi and Florida have also not expanded Medicaid.

In states that have opted out of Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, millions of people have found themselves both ineligible for Medicaid under its previous rules and too poor to qualify for the ACA’s subsidies that were designed to allow middle-class Americans to purchase health insurance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories