JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Jackson County grand jury has indicted a Section man charged with murdering his father just three months ago.

Byron Heath Shavers, 49, was arrested in May after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s (JCSO) investigation led to him as a suspect in the death of his father, 74-year-old Joe Bob Shavers Jr.

JCSO Deputies and an officer from the Powell Police Department (PPD) arrived at the Shavers’ home on County Road 19 in Section for a welfare check around 11:40 a.m. on May 14, Mother’s Day.

There they found Joe Bob Shavers dead inside the house with “apparent trauma to his head.” According to the indictment, Bryon Shavers is accused of striking his father in the head with a blunt object.

He was denied bond during an Aniah’s Law hearing held on May 25, court files show.

Shavers’ defense team has now filed for a court-ordered mental examination, saying the 49-year-old has a “prior history of mental incompetence, to wit: delusions, erratic behavior, and inability to care for himself.”

Defense Attorney James Mick added that Shavers “Lacks the ability to understand the charges against him or the proceedings in the case. He also lacks the ability to sufficiently consult with his attorney.”

Court records requesting the exam allude to the possibility of Shavers pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

An arraignment scheduled for August 2 has now been continued to October 4.