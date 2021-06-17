Second gentleman Doug Emhoff traveling to Birmingham as part of COVID-19 vaccine push

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will be traveling to Birmingham today as part of the Biden Administration’s push to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will arrive in the Magic City on Thursday after he visited Memphis, Tenn. yesterday.

“These trips are part of the Administration’s nationwide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts,” a press release from the White House read.

First lady Jill Biden and actress Jennifer Garner visited Birmingham back in April as well.

US Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough and Dr. Cameron Webb will join Emhoff during the visit in Birmingham. The group will stop in Birmingham to canvass the neighborhood to encourage people to get vaccinated and will tour a vaccination clinic inside a local high school.

In the afternoon, Secretary McDonough and Dr. Webb will travel to Montgomery to tour a American Legion vaccine clinic to encourage veterans and their families to get vaccinated.

