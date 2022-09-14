LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Mason Sisk is back in court Wednesday for the third day of his capital murder trial. Sisk is accused of killing his parents and three siblings in September 2019 when he was 14 years old.

During Tuesday’s testimony, the court heard from several witnesses including the family friends who the Sisk family visited in Florida the weekend before the murders and first responders on the scene that September night.

Dr. Jonrika Malone was one of the first witnesses called during Wednesday’s proceedings. She is the state medical examiner who performed the autopsies on John, Mary Sisk, 6-year-old Grayson Kane, 4-year-old Aurora and 6-month-old Colson. Autopsy photos for all five were shown in court.

Jurors have been crying through all of the photos, especially those of the Sisk children.

You can follow the day’s proceedings below. App users, tap here to access the live blog.