Missing Shelby County teen last seen in Columbiana found safe

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (11/6): The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced that 17-year-old Logan Straate has been found safe Saturday.

ORIGINAL (11/6): The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Logan Straate was last seen in the Columbiana area before being reported missing Friday.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Straate’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Gibson with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office by email at rgibson@shelbyso.com or by phone at 205-670-6274.

You can also call the SCSO at 205-670-6000 or leave an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers.

