JACKSON, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking the public for help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl who has been missing for over a week.

Leah McDonald disappeared from her home in Jackson on May 14. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, brown shorts and blue Air Jordans. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to CrimeStoppers, McDonald’s mother says that Leah may be in Marion, Birmingham or in Selma, Alabama or possibly Atlanta or Smyrna, Georgia. Investigators believe she may be traveling in a white car with a Florida license plate.

If you have any information about Leah or her disappearance, please contact the Jackson Police Department at 251-246-4484. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.