DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The search for a Dothan woman charged with elderly neglect continues as she did not show up to her past two court appearances.

Ida Newby was arrested in January 2020.

Newby and her sister, Annie are accused of keeping their mother from receiving medical treatment.

Police say an ambulance service showed up, but the daughters didn’t want her to go to the hospital and pulled her out of the ambulance.

She was scheduled for a court appearance on the 16th of November but didn’t show

So an order for her arrest was issued with a new bond of $60,000 set.

Her trial was scheduled to start on Monday, but now it will begin whenever Newby is arrested.