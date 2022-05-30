ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The search continues for a potential drowning victim in Southside, according to the Southside Police Department.

SPD posted about the incident on their Facebook page. They said someone went into the water at the Southside boat docks before 4 p.m. on Monday and did not come back up.

The Southside Fire Department, Etowah County Dive Team, Rainbow City Fire and the water patrol have located, and identified, the victim.

Shawn Jay Hathaway, 31, of Owego, New York, was with his family on the water when he went under and never resurfaced.

The Etowah County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death an accidental drowning.