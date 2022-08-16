MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new COVID-19 recommendations, will no longer recommend the use of “cohorts, quarantines and screening testing in most situations,” according to a release from the ADPH.

According to the release, this comes following a “better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, such as wearing high-quality masks, testing and improved ventilation.”

“The CDC guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts daily lives. The CDC has relaxed its COVID-19 guidance for members of the public who are exposed or infected to try to minimize the disruption to their lives,” read the update.

Students, teachers and administration are still recommended to wear masks for schools with “a high COVID-19 community level.” The CDC did remove the recommendation to keep students in the same cohorts or groups.

The following is a list of more changes to the CDC’s guidelines for schools:

Routine screening testing is “no longer needed,” but will still be considered

Students and staff exposed to COVID-19 no longer need to quarantine unless “they are in high-risk congregate settings and should wear a mask for 10 days and get tested at least five days after exposure”

COVID-19 community numbers and levels can be accessed on the Alabama COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated weekly. For more information, visit the CDC website.