(WKRG) — With Tuesday being a WKRG News 5 Weather Aware day, there is a chance for potential severe weather to sweep through our area of the Gulf Coast. Some schools are preparing now due to the anticipation of severe weather.

The following school closures are broken down by county.

CLARKE COUNTY

Clarke County Schools will not be in session on Tuesday, April 5. Clarke County may experience 70 mph winds, large hail and tornadoes. There is no information if school will resume on Wednesday at this time.

Thomasville City Schools will go virtual Tuesday due to severe weather. There will be no in-person classes and no extracurricular activities. Laptop computer or paper schoolwork will be available for lower grades.

CONECUH COUNTY

Conecuh County Public Schools will close Tuesday in anticipation of severe weather.

MONROE COUNTY

Monroe County Public Schools will host a virtual day Tuesday in anticipation of severe weather.