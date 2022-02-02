OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City School Superintendent Mark Neighbors says in the past few weeks, there have been an abnormal number of altercations between students at Opelika High School (OHS).

“Due to the influence of social media, students have been filming the altercations and posting them. Opelika High School does not condone this type of behavior. We have always had high expectations for our schools and our students and that will not change,” said Neighbors.

Dr. Farrell Seymore, OHS Principal, met with all of the high school students Tuesday to remind them of the consequences of this type of behavior.

“In addition, an email has been sent to all OHS parents informing them of the policy on aggressive behavior and consequences for filming altercations on school property. We take this matter very seriously and are taking the steps to continue to provide all of our students and staff members with a safe school environment,” said Neighbors.

Opelika Police are also keeping a close eye on the situation.