SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Alabama for businesses affected by Hurricane Sally

Unedited press release from the U.S. Small Business Administration

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the opening of a Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Gulf Shores, Alabama on Oct. 2, to help businesses impacted by Hurricane Sally. SBA representatives at the Center can provide information about disaster loans, answer questions and assist businesses in completing the SBA application.

“The SBA is committed to the Alabama small business community’s economic recovery. We want area businesses to have a place where they can meet in person with SBA representatives and find out how a low-interest disaster loan can help them recover,” said the SBA’s Alabama District Director, Tom Todt.

In accordance with precautions for COVID-19, the SBA established protocols to help protect the health and safety of the public. Visitors to the BRC are encouraged to wear a face mask. The Center is located as indicated below and will operate until further notice.

Baldwin County Business Recovery Center

Gulf Shores Activity Center

260 Clubhouse Drive

Gulf Shores, AL 36543

Opens: Friday, Oct. 2 at 8 a.m.

Hours: Sunday-Saturday (7 days a week)

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CST)

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website athttps://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register with FEMA online at

DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable,

applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video RelayServices should call 800-621-3362.

Additional details on the locations of Disaster Recovery Centers and the loan application process can be obtained by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an e-mail to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Nov. 19, 2020. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 21, 2021.

