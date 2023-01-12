MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland High School wide receiver and University of Alabama commit Ryan Williams was recognized for his outstanding 2022 season with the Alabama Mr. Football Award, which honors the state’s top high school football player, at a Thursday ceremony in Montgomery.

Williams helped lead Saraland to the school’s first Class 6A State Championship. The sophomore star had four touchdowns in the title game against Mountain Brook and took home MVP honors. Williams was named the Zaxby’s Player of the Year for his gridiron success. The Mr. Football Award is announced every year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The 2025 Alabama commit posted a prolific sophomore season with 42 total touchdowns and 2,700 total yards. Williams accounted for 1,641 receiving yards with 24 touchdowns and 700 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Williams added two punt returns for touchdowns and one through the air.

BREAKING: Saraland sophomore WR, Alabama commit Ryan Williams (@Ryanwms1) is your 2022 Mr. Football winner! Williams posted 42 total touchdowns and 2700 total yards while leading @GoSaraland to the 6A State Championship @WKRG pic.twitter.com/MTjYMmNLNl — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) January 12, 2023

“He is a sophomore, if you look at his numbers, what he has done this year, it would be a tremendous career for anybody,” said Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly about Williams back in December. “You were talking about a three-year career, it would be tremendous numbers. He is an awesome player and to see all the things he did, the numbers are one thing, but just the way that he did it he was so explosive week in and week out. So dominant.”