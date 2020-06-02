Salvation Army has “GOT MILK” to give away Thursday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)–

The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama will be giving away over four thousand gallons of milk Thursday, thanks to a generous donation by Borden Dairy. The milk will be distributed this Thursday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army at 1009 Dauphin Street. This will be a drive-thru distribution.

“The Salvation Army is continuously blessed by the constant contributions our community makes, especially in this time of uncertainty,” stated Coastal Alabama Area Commander, Major Thomas Richmond.

The milk giveaway will last as long as supplies last.

