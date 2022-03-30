(WKRG) — The Clarke County Emergency Management Agency will be opening “Safer Places” for those who need a safer area to sit out the storm. Below is a list of areas opening for the storm that will roll through our area Wednesday night into Thursday early morning.

Thomasville: Pineview Baptist Church will open the church fellowship hall at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon as a safer place. No pets are allowed. Bring medications, snacks, etc.

Jackson: The City of Jackson will open the old armory building on Coffeeville Road Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. as a safer place. Bring your own chair, snacks, medication, etc. No pets are allowed.

Grove Hill: Tompkins Baptist Church will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.