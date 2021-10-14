Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Capital murder suspect charged with attempted murder in attack on another inmate

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man being held in the Russell County Jail is being charged with attempted murder following the assault of another inmate in the jail earlier this week.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 12. 2021, Montracious Devon Harris was arrested on an Attempter Murder charge in regards to an assault on an inmate housed at the Russell County Jail, where Harris is also an inmate.

Harris was being held in the jail after being charged with Capital Murder in a November 2020 homicide.

According to officials, Harris was charged with Capital Murder in the deadly shooting of Edward Love. Phenix City Police say Love was shot and killed outside a home in the 700 block of King Drive on November 6, 2020. Love was sitting inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Harris was on the run for nearly two months following the deadly shooting before he was arrested.

According to Phenix City Police, Nov. 17, 2021, Harris led police on a chase. During the chase, police say Harris used his vehicle as weapon and assaulted a Phenix City Police officer. Harris then fled the scene.

On Dec. 31, 2020, police say Harris was arrested by US Marshals at he Baymont Hotel by Wyndham on Whitesville Road in Columbus.

Two other people are also charged in Love’s death.