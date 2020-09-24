Run the GO Run and help raise money for local GYN cancer research

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Every 7 minutes a woman is diagnosed with a gynecologic cancer.

September is GYN Cancer Awareness Month, and you’re invited to “GO Run,” or walk, anywhere you want and you’ll be raising money for local GYN cancer research at the Mitchell Cancer Institute.

Instead of meeting at the University of South Alabama, this year’s GO Run is virtual! You can walk or run a mile, or a half marathon, between Sept. 24 and Sept. 27.

“It’s an opportunity, first and foremost, allow us to honor and celebrate our patients and their families who are at various points on their cancer journey and also raise awareness and empower women to advocate for their health,” said Dr. Jennifer Scalici, a GYN Oncologist at Mitchell Cancer Institute.

Dr. Scalici says women are quick to put everything and everyone else before their health, especially during a pandemic.

She said, “We don’t hear about it a lot, we don’t talk about it a lot, we certainly hear a ton about breast cancer because the stigma has been removed and all the supporters there have done a huge job of taking the stigma away from that and that’s what we’re trying to do with GYN cancers because they are common. The problem is it’s hard to talk about what happens below the belt. And the benefit of this month and this event is that we’re able to talk about it.”

Dr. Scalici says their research is getting results, and a lot of that is because of you and the money you help raise for the Mitchell Cancer Institute during the GO Run each year.

“I think we’re finally starting to see some of these results become a little more tangible in ways that may benefit our patients from new ways to prevent potentially ovarian cancer to new ways to treat them to things that change the way we think about endometrial cancer treatments, so it’s all really really exciting and the cool part is it’s happening right here in Mobile,” Dr. Scalici said.

You can sign up online here.