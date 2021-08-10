Roy Moore’s campaign dropped from Leigh Corfman defamation suit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Montgomery County Judge has dismissed claims against Roy Moore’s senate campaign in a defamation lawsuit filed against Roy Moore and the campaign.

The lawsuit was filed in the wake of the 2017 senate special election that Moore lost. Leigh Corfman filed the suit in January 2018.

Corfman alleged in 2017 that she was sexually abused by Moore nearly 40 years earlier. Moore denied the claims, but it upended his senate race against Doug Jones.

Corfman alleged Moore’s campaign representatives defamed her in the wake of the claims.

But, a Montgomery court found last week, that during that period Corfman had become a “limited public figure” and that she had failed to prove Moore’s representatives knew what they were saying was false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

“We look forward to proving in open court, before a jury, her political motivation for making false allegations in my Senate campaign,” Moore said in a statement.

