BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former Alabama Senate contender has some strong words for the founder of the biggest cable news operation in the country.

Roy Moore, the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court who was unable to clench Alabama’s Senate seat in 2017, called out Rupert Murdoch for comments he made about his candidacy. In a deposition that was released earlier this week, Murdoch talked about how Moore was an “entirely unsuitable” candidate for office and had wanted Fox News to support Republican Luther Strange in the Republican primary.

“There was a senatorial election. I don’t know whether it was Alabama or what it was. And we were– the candidate who won the primary, I think– and I think he was supported by (Steve) Bannon– went on to lose the election, and for two years, whatever it was, there has been a Democrat there,” Murdoch said in the deposition.

Moore provided the following statement to CBS 42 on Murdoch’s comments about him:

“Mr. Murdock has always identified with the Establishment wing of the Republican Party so his comments about not supporting me in the primary come as no surprise. He should be reminded that I won that primary election by nearly 45,000 votes, despite major national endorsements for my opponent. Mr. Murdoch was on the wrong side of Alabama politics. After I won the primary, he like many others, pitted his network against my campaign therefore bolstering support for the Democrat. He did Alabama no favors.”

Moore ultimately lost the race to Democrat Doug Jones after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. Moore was never charged and denied the accusations.

Murdoch’s deposition was part of a $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News from Dominion Voting Systems, who claimed the network spread lies about them in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.