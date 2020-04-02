Rouses investing $1 million in team members, closing for Easter

(WKRG) — Rouses Markets is investing $1 million in its team members and closing for Easter, the company announced Wednesday.

Below is a full press release from the company.

THIBODAUX, LA — (4/1/20) — Rouses Markets is investing one million dollars in its team members who are on the frontlines. Donny Rouse, CEO, announced today that the company is paying April bonuses to thousands of hourly store employees as a thank you for working tirelessly to serve the needs of its customers. The company is also accelerating scheduled quarterly bonuses for store management and employees who oversee store departments.

“I have never been more proud of our team than I am today,” said Donny Rouse, CEO. “They have been absolutely remarkable in taking care of our customers during an incredible time of need.”

Increasing team member compensation is just one way Rouses Markets is rewarding and recognizing its 7,000 team members for all of their hard work. The company has been providing store employees meals during their breaks since the outbreak began.

Rouses Markets is also giving team members an additional paid holiday this year — and much-deserved break — on Easter Sunday. “We want everyone to have the full day to spend time with family,” said Rouse.

Shoppers will notice that Rouses Markets has also increased protections to support team members who work in their stores. In addition to rigorous cleaning routines already in place, to be extra cautious, the company is in the process of installing Plexiglass partitions at checkout counters. There are already floor markers at the checkout lanes indicating how far apart to stand maintain safe distances, and they’ve asked their cashiers to sanitize after each customer transaction. The Plexiglass partitions add yet another level of protection.

“We know what an essential role our team members play during this pandemic, and we are doing everything we can to keep them — and you — safe,” said Rouse.

Rouses Markets is also providing all team members, and their immediate family members, free access to Ochsner Anywhere Care, a telehealth program, regardless of whether or not they have health insurance. Team members can connect to a licensed healthcare provider to get a diagnosis and treatment plan or see a licensed therapist face-to-face without ever having to leave their home. Rouses Markets is extending the service to all 7,000 team members through the end of May. The company will be providing this service free of charge to team members, so there are no charges or co-payments for telemedicine, urgent care, physician visits or therapy.

