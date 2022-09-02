ALABAMA (WHNT) – College football is back and Dunkin’ is celebrating!

A limited-time donut is rolling out across all Alabama locations starting Friday, commemorating the chain’s new partnership with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Through September 16, or until donuts run out, participating locations across Alabama will be selling the Roll Tide Donut, a traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with red sprinkles, paying homage to the familiar red and white.

Additionally, users of the Alabama Crimson Tide app will notice a digital coupon for a free donut at Dunkin’ with a beverage purchase the day after a Crimson Tide win. This offer will only be in the Alabama Crimson Tide app (Download for iPhone/iPad) (Download for Android)