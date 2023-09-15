ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rogersville Police Department (RPD) says it is looking for a man, out on bond for attempted murder, who has escaped custody today.

RPD Police Chief Brian Hudson said the department is looking for James Tucker after escaping custody Thursday Afternoon.

The chief said RPD had been attempting to arrest Tucker, who is currently out on bond for attempted murder, and another person for felony theft charges in the area of Cherry Grove Road and Ben Stafford Road around 2 p.m. He said that Tucker was wanted on warrants in two different counties.

Hudson said that Tucker initially attempted to flee the area but was caught and placed in a patrol car. According to the chief, Tucker then escaped from the car through a back window. He said officers were searching a car at the time

He said RPD and other agencies initially searched the area for Tucker, including calling in an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Helicopter, but has since stopped the active search.

Tucker was originally arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in May in connection with a domestic incident in the area of County Road 70 and County Road 562.

Chief Hudson said at the time that a man had been shot on the right side of his face, but according to Hudson, he is expected to recover. He said Tucker ran away from the scene and hid in a nearby home. Authorities sent a robot into the home to search for Tucker, but could not find him. He was captured several days later.

If you see Tucker or have any information on his whereabouts Hudson asked that you call the Rogersville Police Department at (256) 247-5446.