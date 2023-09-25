ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Atmore’s newest attractions marks a milestone this week. For the first time in years, the Strand Theater is screening a new movie. It used to be the hub of social activity in the small town and now the pride of Atmore is trying to live up to its name. We first told you about efforts to restore the Strand movie theater earlier this year. Back in January, things were still under construction. They had their grand reopening just a few weeks ago in July. Since then they’ve had fundraisers, parties, and public and private events.

For the first time, this weekend started screening a first-run movie. They are showing the movie “I Can” a movie about a girl with a disability who grows into a renowned softball player–the movie is aimed at Christian audiences and youth groups. Since the theatre was purchased by the pride of atmore a decade ago they’ve been trying to make it a spot of life in the small town again.

Leslie Smith, Programming Chair Pride of Atmore: Grew up here. “This was the first place that my parents let me come all by myself because it was just a block away. We have stories like that from everybody that they grew up here. This is where their grandparents took them. This is where they met their wives, husbands, everything else. So it’s just a huge part of our community that’s got such a historical significance,” said Pride of Atmore Programming Chair Leslie Smith.

They have another showing Monday morning at 11 and Wednesday evening at 6. They will have additional dates in October and would be interested if church groups, softball teams, or other groups want to have a screening. You can follow the Pride of Atmore on Facebook or contact Leslie Smith at 251-253-8553.