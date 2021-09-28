Residents upset with foul language and vulgar drawings on Clarke County bridge

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – It may not be a main thoroughfare through Grove Hill, but it’s the route Karl Jackson has to drive daily to get to and from his home.

“When you pass through and see it and you’ve got kids and stuff you know it’s just terrible,” Jackson said Tuesday.

The Simmons Creek Bridge in rural Clarke County is tough to cross for residents living in the area. Vulgar language and comments in the form of graffiti have forced Myra Pendleton to keep her 12-year-old grandson away.

“I don’t want him to see that. Sometimes he will ask me mama what is that and I have to say I don’t know. I don’t want to tell him the truth about that. It’s just ridiculous,” she said.

Most of the comments are too graphic to show. Residents say they’ve addressed the concerns with county officials. Some of the profanity has been painted over, but the problem keeps coming back.

“They put racial stuff on it, they put KKK on it, they put things about the president. It’s not the people inside the community doing it, it’s the people outside the community,” said a resident who didn’t want to be identified.

He’s hoping something can be done about the issue.

“I wish the county would put up a camera to catch the folks that’s doing it and make an example out of them,” he added.

The county engineer tells us he plans to visit the bridge later this week. In the past crews have painted over the foul language and drawings each time they receive a complaint, we’re told. Residents say the problem is getting out of hand.