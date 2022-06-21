MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama voters head to the polls June 21 to vote in primary runoff elections, including the Republican Secretary of State primary runoff that pits State Auditor Jim Zeigler against Alabama House Rep. Wes Allen to replace outgoing Secretary of State John Merrill.

Zeigler and Allen are running to face a Democratic challenger in the November General Election for Alabama Secretary of State. This race went to a runoff because in the primary Zeigler and Allen were neck-and-neck with Zeigler receiving 42.01% of the votes and Allen receiving 40.28%.

Four people competed in the primary, including Zeigler, Allen, Christian Horn and Ed Packard. Horn received 9.83% of the vote and Packard received 7.88%. Whoever gets the most votes in the Primary Runoff will run in the general elections on Nov. 8, 2022. In that election, the Republican candidate will face Democratic candidate Pamela Laffitte.

Zeigler is currently the Alabama State Auditor and has held this position since 2015. Zeigler originally announced he was for Alabama Governor in August 2021 but by January 2022 he had decided to run for Secretary of State instead. Zeigler is originally from Mobile. Ziegler voted in the primary runoff early June 21.

Wes Allen is District 89’s representative in the Alabama House. He has served in this position since 2018. Allen was a judge for the Pike County Probate Court after Governor Bob Riley appointed him to serve the rest of William Stone’s unexpired term.

The current Secretary of State for Alabama is John H. Merrill, who was elected during the 2014 General Elections. Merrill is not running for any office during this election cycle.