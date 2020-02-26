Repticon coming to Mobile this weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — the amazing world of reptiles and exotic animals back to Mobile on February 29 & March 1 2020, opening to the public at 10 a.m. with a fun and educational exposition suitable for all ages and personalities. A truly family-oriented event, Repticon’s reptile and exotic animal shows are held in major cities throughout the United States and attract thousands of enthusiasts.

The show is at the Grounds in West Mobile. The event brings a mixture of vendors, breeders and educators. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach; and, throughout the event, there will be seminars on animal-related topics by experts in the field of herpetology.

Guests can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals. Repticon Mobile is also the perfect place for them to get merchandise, cages, supplies, and both live and frozen feeders, as well as to get expert advice about caring for their new household member. Many of our vendors allow live interactions with the pets during visits to their booth.



To add to the fun, free-entry raffles are held frequently during both days of the event, offering guests the opportunity to win coveted prizes.

The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the show hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP and advance tickets may be purchased from our website at https://repticon.com/alabama-2/mobile/





